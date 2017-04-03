UPDATE 1-Brazil govt says March beef exports near normal despite meat scandal

(Adds details, quote from ministry's official)
BRASILIA, April 3 Brazilian fresh beef exports
fell 2 percent in March from a year ago, according to Trade
Ministry data, although a government official said the drop was
not due to a scandal last month involving alleged corruption by
sanitation inspectors.
Brazilian beef exports totaled $404 million last month, the
ministry said in a statement on Monday. Pork exports jumped 39
percent to $138 million while chicken exports rose 12 percent to
$571 million.
Export prices rose for all three types of meat between 10
percent and 44 percent on an annual basis, helping to compensate
an overall fall in shipment volumes in March, according to
ministry data.
The steepest volume drop was for beef, which slumped 11.3
percent to 98,200 tons last month in annual terms. Chicken
volumes fell 6.8 percent and pork was down 3.35 percent.
Police have accused more than 100 people, mostly inspectors,
of taking bribes in exchange for allowing the sale of rancid
products, falsifying export documents or failing to inspect
meatpacking plants.
The data indicate the continuing investigation of Brazilian
food inspectors, which sparked a series of temporary import bans
against meat products from Brazil, did not disrupt exports as
severely as initially feared.
The ministry official said after "a brief scare" in the
fourth week of March, when there was a drop in average daily
meat exports, shipments have normalized, adding that Brazil sold
meat products to 137 countries last month.
"The government acted fast and the markets remained open,"
Herlon Brandão, director of export statistics at the ministry,
told reporters after figures were released.
The drop in exported beef volumes is a continuing trend as
countries such as Egypt stopped importing from Brazil for
reasons unrelated to the scandal, he said.
On March 17, an investigation of government sanitation
authorities that also implicated meat-packers such as BRF SA
and JBS SA, prompted large buyers such as
China and Hong Kong to ban Brazil's meat products temporarily.
JBS and BRF have denied any wrongdoing.
Last week, a top European Union health official said Brazil
needed independent controls over its meat industry, adding that
increased European checks on Brazilian meat imports would not be
removed soon.
Prosecutors have yet to present charges in the bribery
investigation and the police allegations have not been proven.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by
Daniel Flynn and Bill Trott)