Brazil chicken exports fall 4 pct in March after meat scandal -ABPA

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's total chicken exports fell 4 percent in March from a year earlier, industry group ABPA said in a statement on Tuesday, as countries banned imports from Brazil in the wake of a corruption scandal involving companies and meat inspectors.
Total chicken exports, which include fresh and processed products, reached 386,400 tonnes in March compared with 402,900 tonnes in the same month a year ago, APBA said. Fresh chicken exports to China and Hong Kong fell by 30 percent and 12 percent respectively, ABPA said citing fallout from the probe. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm