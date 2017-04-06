UPDATE 1-Brazil finds problems in samples from meat plants being investigated

(Adds details from statement, background)
BRASILIA, April 6 Brazil's Agriculture Ministry
said on Thursday it had found salmonella and staphylococci in
eight of the 302 samples of meat-based products collected from
the 21 meat processing plants being investigated in a corruption
probe.
The ministry said it had started procedures to cancel the
federal inspection licenses of at least two companies in
connection with the findings. Without such licenses, which
certify that products are safe, meatpacking companies cannot
operate.
The ministry's audit work also raised issues such as excess
starch in sausages and water beyond the tolerated limits in
chicken samples. Such problems were found in 10.2 percent of the
samples, the ministry said.
The 21 plants involved in the audit were implicated in a
probe that alleged that major meatpackers bribed federal health
inspectors to allow production and marketing of irregular
meat-based products.
After concluding the audit work ahead of schedule, the
government said it would "intensify inspections" and advance the
audit calendar.
Inspections are being carried out in the states of Bahia,
Tocatins, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina and São Paulo, the
ministry said.
"We want the audits to give us a real sense of the state of
inspection services in each state," said Eumar Novacki,
executive secretary at the Agriculture Ministry. The findings of
the audits will be shared with federal prosecutors and the
federal police, he said.
On March 17, an investigation of government sanitation
authorities implicated meat-packers such as BRF SA
and JBS SA, and prompted large buyers such as China
and Hong Kong to ban Brazil's meat products temporarily.
Police have accused more than 100 people, mostly inspectors,
of taking bribes in exchange for allowing the sale of rancid
products, falsifying export documents or failing to inspect
meatpacking plants.
In April and May, Agriculture Ministry officials will visit
importers of Brazilian meat products in a bid to show buyers
that they are safe, according to the statement.
Earlier this week, the Agriculture Ministry lifted an export
ban on three of the 21 plants targeted in the meat probe after
the audit work found no irregularities.
(Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira and Ana
Mano; Editing by Peter Cooney)