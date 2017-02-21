版本:
2017年 2月 21日 星期二

Brazil's bankruptcy law reform is advancing, finance minister says

BRASILIA Feb 21 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday that the government is advancing in its draft to overhaul the bankruptcy law to improve guarantees for indebted companies to sell assets.

Meirelles also told lawmakers that the country's two-year recession is over and that the economy is on the path of sustainable development. (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)
