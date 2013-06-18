BRIEF-Air Canada announces board chairman David Richardson's retirement
* Air Canada announces board chairman David I. Richardson retirement, appointment of Vagn Sørensen as incoming chairman
BRASILIA, June 18 Brazil's mining bill would impose new conditions on rights holders, forcing them to develop claims or lose them, congressman Henrique Fontana told journalists on Tuesday after meeting with Mines and Energy Minister Edison Lobão.
* Air Canada announces board chairman David I. Richardson retirement, appointment of Vagn Sørensen as incoming chairman
BRASILIA, April 7 Brazil has agreed to allow imports of Colombian vehicles and car parts without a 30 percent industrial products tax (IPI) as part of a bilateral auto pact under negotiation during Mercosur trade talks with Latin America's Pacific coast countries, a Brazilian government source said on Friday.
April 7 Syncordia Technologies And Healthcare Solutions Corp -