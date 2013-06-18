版本:
Brazil's mining bill would impose new conditions on rights holders

BRASILIA, June 18 Brazil's mining bill would impose new conditions on rights holders, forcing them to develop claims or lose them, congressman Henrique Fontana told journalists on Tuesday after meeting with Mines and Energy Minister Edison Lobão.
