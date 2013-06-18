版本:
Brazilian mining regulations to be enforced strictly -minister

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 18 Brazil will strictly enforce all clauses in existing mining rights from here on, ending previous leniency, Mines and Energy Minister Edison Lobão said on Tuesday, after the government announced a bill to reform the national mining code earlier in the day.

The bill proposes to double royalties to up to 4 percent, but specific charges for each product would be determined by President Dilma Rousseff, he said during a news conference after the bill was announced in Brasilia.
