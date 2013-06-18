Brazil mine bill to propose keeping old royalty split -congressman

BRASILIA, June 18 A bill seeking to change Brazil's 46-year-old mining code proposes maintaining the country's existing division of mining royalties, a federal congressman who is part of the government's ruling coalition said on Tuesday.

The bill suggests royalties be divided 65 percent for municipalities affected by mining, 23 percent for producing states and 12 percent for the federal government, said Henrique Fontana after meeting with Mines and Energy Minister Edison Lobão on Tuesday.

Lobão has said recently that the government was considering a wider division of royalties to include payments to non-producing states.