2013年 6月 18日

Brazil's Vale says royalties increase to hurt companies -CEO

BRASILIA, June 18 Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira of Brazil's Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore miner, said on Tuesday the government's plan to double royalties for the mining sector would have a major impact on companies.

The government's total revenue from mining royalties would rise to $4.2 billion reais ($1.93 billion) from $1.7 billion reais, he said after the bill was announced.
