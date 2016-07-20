Brazil state law to ban dam used at Samarco mine could pass this year

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 20 A Brazilian state law to ban upstream tailings dams, the design used for the dam that collapsed at the Samarco mine last November, could be passed this year, an environmental official for the state of Minas Gerais told Reuters on Wednesday.
Anderson Silva de Aguilar, the subsecretary for environmental regulation, said Samarco, which is co-owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton, would not be resuming operations this year and might not in 2017 either. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.