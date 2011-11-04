Brazil mining code to limit new licenses-report

* Government to present mining proposal by year-end

* New auction plan could include antitrust review-report

Nov 4 Brazil's overhaul of its mining code will limit the approval of new mining licenses for companies that are already large producers of a given mineral, local media reported on Friday.

The move could affect Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's top iron ore miner, which wants to expand its iron ore production in Brazil.

The newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, without citing sources, said the government's proposal for a new auction system for minerals would include a review by anti-trust regulators to determine whether or not the company could participate.

Brazil's current mining code awards such contracts on a first-come-first-serve basis. The government of President Dilma Rousseff has said it will present the proposed new mining code to Congress by the end of the year.

A mines and energy ministry official said no press representative was immediately available for comment.

Rousseff's government is expected in the coming weeks to present bills to Congress that would hike royalties, change the system of licensing for mine development, and create a new mining regulatory agency.

The new code is expected to boost state control over the sector, mirroring similar efforts by countries from Australia to Chile to increase tax revenues from minerals business has expanded vastly in recent years on Chinese demand.

Brazil's mining sector is expected to more than triple output by 2030, the mines and energy ministry said earlier this year. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Alden Bentley)