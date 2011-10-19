Brazil mulls 6 pct royalty cap for mining -source

* Mining reform law to go to Congress by year's end-source
* Gov't still adjusting some points of bill
* 6 pct cap for floating royalty under discussion-source
By Sabrina Lorenzi
SAO PAULO, Oct 19 The Brazilian government
could set a 6 percent cap on royalties for the mining sector in
a draft bill that is expected to go to Congress by year's end,
a source involved in forming the new bill said on Wednesday.
In August, sources told Reuters that the government is
considering a proposal that would make it easier for
authorities to raise or lower mining royalties depending on
demand, economic circumstances and mining companies' profits.
"We've had some progress in this direction, but this
percentage is still not set in stone," said the source who
declined to be named but who is participating in talks to
change the framework governing the mining sector.
He said ministry officials would meet today to try to
settle some points on the three draft bills being drawn up that
would alter the level of royalties and revamp the way the
sector is governed.
"It's one more round of meetings to try to settle some
points," the source said. "The hope is to send this to Congress
by the end of the year and if possible by even the end of
October."
In addition to reforming a patchwork of mining legislation
created over the past six decades to include higher royalties
payments by miners, the government wants to impose stricter
timelines for the exploration and development of mining
concessions and to create a regulator for the sector.
The government is expected to propose roughly doubling the
royalty on iron ore from its current 2 percent of gross revenue
of the miner. It has already signaled reductions to other taxes
payable on mining activity to keep Brazil competitive in the
sector.
The source said that minerals that have direct use in
construction on the local economy could end up with the lowest
royalties in the new bill. But the government will propose
raising royalties more substantially on metals such as copper,
nickel and gold, the prices of which have risen more
substantially in the past years on the international market.
(Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Marguerita Choy)