UPDATE 4-Samarco dam failed due to poor drainage and design -investigation

BELO HORIZONTE/RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 29 The deadly
collapse of a tailings dam last November at the Samarco mine,
owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton, was caused
by drainage and design flaws, a report into Brazil's worst-ever
environmental disaster showed on Monday.
The 76-page report commissioned by the companies responsible
for the spill, which killed 19 people, attributed the dam burst
to a chain of events dating back to 2009, but did not assign
blame or highlight specific errors in corporate or regulatory
practice.
Norbert Morgenstern, a geotechnical engineering professor
who headed the investigation, repeatedly told reporters he could
not answer their questions when quizzed on whether there was
negligence or malpractice on the part of the companies involved.
A separate police investigation has accused Samarco of
willful misconduct, saying the company ignored clear signs the
dam was at risk of collapsing. Samarco denies any wrongdoing.
BHP Billiton's chief commercial officer, Dean Dalla Valle,
said cost-cutting since 2012 was "absolutely not" a factor and
there was no evidence anyone had prioritised production over
safety.
"We have no reason to believe that anyone at BHP had any
information that indicated that the dam was in danger of
collapsing," Dalla Valle told reporters in Australia on a
conference call from Belo Horizonte.
The report stressed that a change in the dam's design
between 2011 and 2012 led to less efficient water drainage that
saturated sand in the dam and resulted in liquefaction.
Liquefaction is a process whereby a solid material such as
sand loses strength and stiffness and behaves more like a
liquid. It is a common cause for the collapse of dams holding
mining waste, known as tailings, because the walls of these dams
are mostly built with dried tailings which consist of a mixture
of sand and clay-like mud.
"There was a fundamental change in the design concept
whereby more widespread saturation was allowed and accepted,"
the report said, adding "this increase in the extent of
saturation introduced the potential for sand liquefaction."
Liquefaction was triggered by increased weight on the
tailings as the height of the dam was raised, reaching 100
meters (109 yards) at the time of collapse.
This weight pushed the clay-like mud in the dam outwards
"like toothpaste from a tube," resulting in a loosening of the
sand which had more space to spread and ultimately caused it to
flow like a liquid and cause the dam's wall to collapse.
A small earthquake on the day of the dam burst may also have
"accelerated" the failure, the report said.
Carlos Eduardo Pinto, a prosecutor in the case against
Samarco, said much of what was in the report had already been
shown in the police investigation.
"Samarco has long claimed it performs good practice but the
report did not demonstrate this," Pinto told Reuters. "Quite the
opposite, it showed the company altered the project in a way
that would not have been permitted."
BHP Billiton said it had learned from the tragedy. It had
already reviewed 10 of its biggest tailings dams and said they
were stable, but was taking steps to improve risk management.
The disaster has already cost BHP Billiton $2.2 billion,
including a total write-off of its investment in Samarco, due to
uncertainty over when the mine will reopen, and funds for its
share of agreed compensation and damages.
BHP and Vale's shares, mauled last November after the dam
disaster, were unharmed by the release of the report. Vale's
shares rose 2.4 percent on Monday and BHP's shares rose 1
percent in early trading on Tuesday.
