版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 19日 星期三 06:35 BJT

Brazilian mining company MMX says CEO resigns

* Downey cites personal reasons for resignation

* Guilherme Escalhao to take Downey's position

Oct 18 The chief executive of Brazilian miner MMX (MMXM3.SA), controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, has resigned for personal reasons, the company said on Tuesday.

Roger Downey began the job in August 2009.

Guilherme Escalhao, already employed by MMX, will take Downey's position. (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi and Brian Ellsworth; Writing by Luciana Lopez)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐