Brazil soy traders to renegotiate Monsanto royalty deals -Abiove

SAO PAULO Dec 2 Soybean trading firms in Brazil
will have to renegotiate agreements to collect royalties for
seed giant Monsanto Co on genetically modified soybeans
bought from farmers, the president of industry association
Abiove said on Wednesday.
Monsanto's demands that soy buyers police farmers' royalties
payments on its Intacta RR2 Pro technology, and trading houses'
belief they should be compensated for the service, had caused
fears that traders would refuse to buy soybeans last
year.
"They are going to have to go back to the table. ... The
agreements in 2014 did not generate profits for the soy
industry," Abiove's Carlo Lovatelli told journalists.
Soy trading houses negotiated with Monsanto for months last
year. Abiove's efforts to broker a deal for all its member firms
broke down and individual companies worked out their own
compensation for the service.
Abiove represents global merchants Bunge, ADM
, Louis Dreyfus and Cargill as well as smaller Brazilian
firms.
In Brazil, where genetically modified seeds have only been
legal for a decade, reusing seeds is more common than in the
United States and it is easier for farmers to avoid paying
Monsanto's fees after buying the seeds the first season.
A Monsanto press representative did not confirm the
renegotiation of the agreements, but said the system of
compensating companies would continue. The representative said
most farmers in Brazil pay Monsanto's royalty fee when they buy
the seeds, not when they sell soy to trading houses.
Monsanto did not say what percentage of Brazil's 2015/16 soy
crop would be sowed with pest-resistant Intacta RR2 Pro seeds
this season. The soy crop is in its final stages of planting.
Last season, about a fifth of the harvest was planted with the
technology, according to consultancy Celeres.
Brazil is the world's No. 2 soy grower and top exporter. It
is Monsanto's second-biggest market.
(Reporting by Gustavo Bonato and Caroline Stauffer)