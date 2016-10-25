版本:
Brazil's Natura Cosméticos picks new CEO to replace Lima

BRASILIA Oct 25 The board of Natura Cosméticos S.A., a Brazilian maker of beauty products, has appointed Joao Paulo Brotto Gonçalves Ferreira as chief executive officer, the company said on Tuesday in a securities filing.

The board said it had accepted the resignation of Roberto Oliveira de Lima. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by James Dalgleish)

