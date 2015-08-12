UPDATE 1-Brazil's Odebrecht, Queiroz Galvao quitting Angra 3 project

(Adds details on proposed project, background)
SAO PAULO Aug 12 Engineering groups Odebrecht
and Queiroz Galvao said on Wednesday they are pulling
out of a consortium building a nuclear reactor in Brazil due to
payment delays from Eletronuclear, a unit of state utility
Eletrobras.
The Angra 3 project was designed to become Brazil's third
nuclear power plant, but it has faced multiple delays over the
years since plans for the reactor were first drawn up in the
1980s.
Construction restarted in 2010, but the arrest last month of
two key executives, including Eletronuclear's former chief
executive officer Othom Luiz Pinheiro da Silva, has again raised
doubts about the project's completion.
Federal prosecutors said Pinheiro da Silva received 4.5
million reais ($1.3 million) in bribes from other companies
participating in the construction.
Odebrecht and Queiroz Galvao are also targets of a broader
corruption investigation surrounding state-controlled oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro, but not related to their
activities at Angra 3.
Eletrobras said it would probably comment later in the day
about the decision from the companies to leave and their
allegations of payments delays.
(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira;
Editing by Bernard Orr)