Brazil prosecutors seek $2 bln from Odebrecht, Petrobras executives

BRASILIA, March 13 Brazilian prosecutors late on
Saturday accused executives from construction conglomerate
Odebrecht and state-run oil company Petrobras of misconduct and
demanded they pay 7.3 billion reais ($2 billion) in damages.
Prosecutors accused Odebrecht of paying bribes to win
multi-billion dollar contracts with Petrobras as part
of a massive corruption scheme that implicated dozens of
politicians and top executives.
Odebrecht is currently under investigation for its
involvement in the graft and influence-peddling scandal at
Petrobras known as "Operation Car Wash." Family member Marcelo
Bahia Odebrecht, who ran the company since 2008 until recent
months, was sentenced on Tuesday to about 19 years in prison in
connection with the scandal.
In a written statement, the prosecutors of the task force
investigating the scheme said they have evidence that Odebrecht
paid bribes to win contracts at the oil refineries Getulio
Vargas and Abreu e Lima as well in a Rio de Janeiro
petrochemical plant and the Gasduc gas pipeline.
Odebrecht's press office did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The scandal has undercut Odebrecht's access to financing,
and the group - which has more than a dozen business units - is
currently seeking to ease a swelling debt burden.
($1 = 3.5811 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Andrew Hay)