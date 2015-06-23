S&P cuts Odebrecht rating following CEO arrest

SAO PAULO, June 23 Standard & Poor's on Tuesday
cut the rating of Odebrecht Engenharia e Construcao,
Brazil's largest engineering and construction company, after the
arrest of its chief executive and four other directors last
week.
S&P cited "reputational risks" to cut Odebrecht's rating by
one notch to BBB-minus, its lowest investment grade and in line
with Brazil's sovereign credit rating.
It assigned a negative outlook on the new rating, saying
there is a one-in-three likelihood of another downgrade over the
next 18-24 months.
Previously, S&P said there was an "appreciable likelihood"
that Odebrecht would keep honoring its bonds even if the
Brazilian government defaulted on its debt. That may no longer
be the case, it warned.
"Although the corruption investigations' potential
implications on (Odebrecht) are still uncertain, we're now less
certain that the company could pass our hypothetical stress test
related to a sovereign default based on qualitative factors,"
S&P analyst Renata Lotfi wrote in a report.
Brazilian police on Friday arrested Marcelo Odebrecht, the
head of Latin America's largest engineering and construction
company, and accused his family-run conglomerate of spearheading
a $2.1 billion bribery scheme at state-run oil firm Petrobras
.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Diane Craft)