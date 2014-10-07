Anbima sees Brazil equity offerings resuming only next year

SAO PAULO Oct 7 The backlog for Brazilian
initial public and follow-on offerings remains robust at the
moment, but sales will only resume next year as companies remain
wary of market and political unucertainty, a group representing
investment banks said on Tuesday.
A number of offerings expected for this year may have to
wait until next year, when the outlook for the economy turns
clearer, said Carolina Lacerda, a director for the capital
markets chapter at Anbima, as the group is known.
She said a recent change in rules governing
restricted-efforts offerings will likely boost listing activity
for small- and mid-sized companies in coming months. Public
offerings with restricted efforts differ from standard equity
offerings in that a company does not have to request
registration of the plan with the securities industries watchdog
CVM, only qualified investors can participate, and the deals
cannot be marketed through road shows or the media.
