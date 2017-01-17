Brazil firms shun Trump fears in busiest debt, stock window in years

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Jan 17 Brazil's busiest pipeline of
bond and equity offerings in at least six years is being fueled
by increasing investor confidence in the country's ability to
emerge from a harsh recession and shrug off global market
turmoil, bankers said.
In what the bankers say is a window for offerings that
opened last week and may extend for another three weeks,
Brazilian companies raised $5.2 billion from bond investors -
helping seal financing needs ahead of Donald Trump's
inauguration as U.S. president this week.
Trump's plans for an infrastructure program and tax cuts
rattled emerging markets late last year on fears they would
trigger faster increases in borrowing costs, luring capital out
of Latin America.
Benign market conditions so far may allow mining giant Vale
SA, steelmaker Gerdau SA and petrochemical
producer Braskem SA to offer debt in coming days,
five people familiar with the plans said. They would follow
state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA, which last week raised
$4 billion in a bond sale.
At least two initial public offerings worth about 2 billion
reais ($619 million) are slated to price during the window.
Aside from Movida Participações SA's IPO, slated to price on
Feb. 6, toll road operator CCR SA is among companies
preparing equity deals, two of the people said.
Brazilian officials have said efforts to undertake ambitious
budget and pension reforms have partially offset worries related
to Trump's pledges to curb trade and ramp up budget spending.
Extending the existing window and providing cheaper funding
for the country's companies largely hinges on President Michel
Temer's ability to push ahead with those reforms and lower the
country's risk perception, said Leandro Miranda de Araújo, head
of investment banking for Banco Bradesco BBI.
"Given that global liquidity is looking for investing
opportunities in Brazil, we think market bargaining power is now
more in the hands of the issuer than with investors," he said.
FAVORABLE FUNDRAISING CONDITIONS
Unlike last year, when Trump's victory caught them by
surprise, Brazilian companies have heeded the advice of bankers
and raced to tap fresh cash as quickly as possible. As Temer's
success in advancing his agenda slowly pays off, companies are
getting more favorable fundraising conditions.
The wave of bond and stock deals will temporarily stop
around mid-February due to a requirement that companies present
investors updated financial data, but it should resume rapidly
around late March or early April and stretch for longer should
market conditions prove favorable.
Central bank policymakers' decision to accelerate the pace
of interest-rate cuts may make upcoming equity offerings in
Latin America's No. 1 economy more attractive, said Roderick
Greenlees, global head of investment banking at Itaú BBA
SA.
"Markets have received very well the adjustment in the pace
of monetary easing, which will certainly play in favor of future
share offerings" in the country, Greenlees said.
Other IPOs in the offing include the listings of medical
laboratory Hermes Pardini SA and Movida's peer Unidas SA.
Vale and CCR declined to comment on market speculation.
Gerdau and Braskem did not have an immediate comment.
Greenless and Araújo, who declined to comment on specific
deals, expect fundraising plans to translate into firm deals as
the economy slowly emerges from a recession entering a third
year.
SLOWING M&A
Investment banks are counting on increased debt and equity
underwriting to make up for slowing mergers and acquisitions
announcements in Brazil.
Fees from bond and stock underwriting have fallen more than
50 percent in the past four years - an amount equivalent to a
quarter of M&A advisory proceeds in the same period, Thomson
Reuters and Freeman Consulting data show.
The nature of debt capital market transactions, faster to
execute than equity deals, will probably mean companies will
raise more from bonds than from stock sales during the current
window, bankers said.
With global investors putting their money to work following
a long drought that began with Donald Trump's U.S. presidential
election victory in early November, the backdrop looks positive
for issuers as flows into emerging market securities remain
benign, Bradesco BBI's Araújo said.
Petrobras kicked off this year's issuance window
for Brazilian companies on Jan. 9. Investors placed bids north
of $20 billion for the securities, or five times the amount
sold, underscoring how appetite for Brazilian paper has swelled
in recent weeks.
Fibria SA, the world's No. 1 eucalyptus pulp
producer, and biofuels and logistics giant Raízen Energia SA
tapped global bond markets a day later.
Tapping funding pre-emptively may help cash-strapped
companies refinance looming debt. In the second half, when
Brazil's economic recovery may firm up, proceeds from offerings
could pay for new investment or acquisitions, said Sandy
Severino, head of international debt capital markets for Grupo
BTG Pactual SA.
According to Severino, the upcoming March-April window
should allow not only corporate but sovereign issuers to tap
debt markets in much more favorable terms.
($1 = 3.2306 reais)
