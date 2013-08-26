Brazil regulator ANP to reject OGX's Tubarão Azul plan -sources

Biogen wins Tecfidera U.S. patent dispute with Forward Pharma
March 31 A U.S. patent board on Friday ruled against Danish drugmaker Forward Pharma A/S, finding Biogen's patents on its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera to be valid.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 26 Brazilian oil and gas regulator ANP will reject the development plan for the Tubarão Azul offshore field submitted by oil explorer OGX SA, sources in the government said on Monday.
OGX, whose stock price has come under extreme pressure over the past year after the company failed to meet production targets from its only producing offshore field, did not offer to drill a sufficient number of wells in Tubarão Azul to satisfy the ANP's review team, said sources who asked to remain unnamed.
March 31 A U.S. patent board on Friday ruled against Danish drugmaker Forward Pharma A/S, finding Biogen's patents on its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera to be valid.
* Innova's special committee launches strategic review process
* Iron compass llc says sent a letter to board of directors of simpson manufacturing co