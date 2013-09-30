Brazil's OGX may sell Tubarao Martelo oil field to Petronas -report

SAO PAULO, Sept 30 OGX Petróleo e Gás SA
is considering offering to sell its Tubarão Martelo
oil field to Malaysia's Petronas after it files for bankruptcy
protection in coming weeks, Valor newspaper reported on Monday.
The company, controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista,
could also raise money with bondholders, but that move is seen
as less likely as most of OGX's bonds are held by speculative
investors, Valor reported without saying how it obtained the
information.
OGX is expected to file for bankruptcy protection within a
couple of weeks. Its shares sank to an all-time low on Friday as
the company, unable to produce as much oil as initially
forecast, rapidly burns cash.
Efforts to reach spokeswomen at OGX were unsuccessful.
Petroliam Nasional Bhd, as Petronas is legally
known, agreed in May to pay $850 million for a 40 percent stake
in two blocks of OGX's Tubarão Martelo field.
The field is about 95 km (59 miles) off the coast of Rio de
Janeiro state. Its estimated 285 million barrels of recoverable
oil and natural gas equivalent resources could supply all of
Malaysia's oil needs for about 15 months.
The plunge in the share prices of Batista's companies has
caused his fortune, once Brazil's largest, to shrink
dramatically, limiting his ability to keep financing OGX, a
startup with more investment expenses than revenue.