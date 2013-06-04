Brazil April oil, natural gas output falls for 13th straight month

* Batista's EBX group becomes No. 3 Brazil producer * Crude output below 2 mln barrels/day for 2nd month * Total oil, gas production fell 1.9 pct from year ago By Jeb Blount RIO DE JANEIRO, June 4 Brazilian output of oil and natural gas fell for a 13th straight month in April as offshore oil-platform maintenance, declining flows from older fields and delays in developing new areas weighed on production, Brazil's oil regulator said Tuesday. Rising natural gas output helped maintain total production as crude oil output remained below 2 million barrels a day for a second month. Output in the month fell 1.9 percent to an average of 2.39 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (boepd) from 2.43 million boepd a year earlier, the regulator, known as the ANP, said. While April output was 5 percent greater than in March, the April result was the third lowest in the last 12 months. The last time production rose compared to a year earlier was in March 2012. Brazilian output has stagnated for more than a year as safety concerns and regular maintenance forced state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, as well as Royal Dutch Shell Plc, OGX Petroleo e Gas SA and other companies to shut down or cut output to make repairs. At the same time, output from new fields has been delayed as costs rise and contractors in Brazil and abroad are unable to meet deliveries of equipment on time. Output may also have been trimmed by a lack of new fields. In May, Brazil held its first auction for new areas in five years. While Petrobras remained the No. 1 producer, increasing its share of Brazilian output to 94 percent, Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's EBX Group became the third-largest producer, behind No. 2 BG Group Plc, with 41,778 boepd. Brazil's QGEP SA, the No. 2 producer in March, saw output plunge 70 percent to 5,624 boepd in April for the 10th spot. EBX-controlled companies produced 19,921 boepd in April, 7.4 percent more than in March, an increase driven by rising on-shore natural gas output in Brazil's Northeast. The output comprised 18,118 boepd from OGX Maranhão Petroleo e Gas SA and 1,806 boepd from OGX, which has seen offshore output fall as it fixes offshore oil equipment. In the ANP rankings, OGX and OGX Maranhão are listed as separate companies even though OGX controls two-thirds of OGX Maranhão. EBX-controlled MPX Energia SA owns the rest. Adding OGX's share of OGX Maranhão output to its own would give it 13,885 boepd in April, 8.2 percent less than in March. If the ANP totaled all OGX output as a single company, OGX would also rank as the No. 5 Brazilian producer after Spain's Repsol SA with 13,794 boepd. The ANP, though, ranked Portugal's Galp Energia SGPS SA with 11,826 boepd as No. 5. Galp, along with Repsol and BG, is a partner in several giant fields operated by Petrobras. Shell, traditionally one of Brazil's biggest operators, saw output fall by half to 8,897 boepd for sixth place, as it conducted maintenance on an offshore platform. BRAZIL'S TOP 15 OIL PRODUCERS IN APRIL 2013 COMPANY OUTPUT (BOEPD) 1. Petrobras 2,243,863 2. BG Group 41,778 3. OGX Maranhão 18,115 4. Repsol/Sinopec 17,195 5. Galp Energia 11,826 6. Shell 8,897 7. Petra Parnaíba 7,763 8. Statoil 7,295 9. BP 7,152 10. Queiroz Galvão 5,624 11. Sinochem 4,863 12. Maersk 4,768 13. El Paso 4,534 14. OGX 1,806 15. Brasoil 1,250 Source: ANP