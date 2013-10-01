Brazil August oil, gas output rises 1.7 pct, buoyed by subsalt

* Statoil is Brazil's No. 2 producer for fourth month
* OGX offshore output falls to zero in August, ANP says
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 1 Brazil's oil and natural
gas output rose for the second time in three months in August as
new output from giant offshore fields barely outpaced declines
from the depletion of older areas and maintenance, oil industry
watchdog ANP said on Tuesday.
Forty-eight oil companies produced an average 2.495 million
barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent per day (boepd) in the
month, 1.7 percent more than the same month a year earlier, ANP
said in a statement. Output rose 1.1 percent from July.
The increases were driven by rising production from
so-called subsalt fields. These discoveries, part of a giant new
oil province in the Campos and Santos Basins near Rio de
Janeiro, are trapped deep beneath the seabed by a layer of salt
and were first announced in 2007.
Subsalt output rose 1.9 percent from July to 365,600 boepd,
or 15 percent of Brazil's total. Subsalt output is 80 percent
higher than a year ago, a sign that this new output is only just
keeping pace with production losses in other more mature areas.
As of August, overall Brazilian output has declined in 16 of
the previous 18 months despite the new subsalt production and
giant investments from companies such as state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Petrobras, as the company is known, is in the middle of a
$237 billion, five-year investment plan, the world's largest
corporate spending program. Petrobras accounted for 89 percent
of output in August, down from 90 percent in July and remained
the country's leading producer.
STATOIL IN SECOND PLACE
Norway's Statoil ASA was the No. 2 producer for a
fourth-straight month with 50,233 boepd of output, 14 percent
more than in July and 33 percent more than a year ago. Brazil's
BG Group Plc was No. 3, with 47,626 boepd, 7.86 percent
more than in July and 50 percent more than a year ago.
OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA, the oil and
gas unit of Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, which today said it
failed to make a bond payment of about $45 million, had no
output from its only offshore field, Tubarão Azul.
Poor output at OGX helped cause the sharp decline in
investor confidence in Batista's EBX energy, mining, port and
shipbuilding group and has crimped its ability to generate cash
to pay for debt and investments.
OGX, though, has a share of the 20,007 boepd produced
onshore by OGX Maranhão Petroleo e Gas SA. OGX owns 67 percent
of the company, which is also owned by Eneva SA, the former MPX
Energia, an electricity-generation company controlled
by Germany's E.ON SE. OGX Maranhão output rose 3.8
percent from July. Nearly all of OGX Maranhão's output is
natural gas.
OGX Maranhão's output makes it Brazil's sixth largest
producer and No. 2 Brazilian-based oil and gas company by output
after Petrobras.