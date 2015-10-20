UPDATE 1-Cheap oil requires companies to better plan in Brazil, ANP says

(Adds comment from oil regulator ANP chief Chambriard, changes
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 20 Current global oil prices
should lead companies operating in Brazil to better plan their
field developments, Magda Chambriard, president of oil industry
watchdog ANP, said on Tuesday.
"The actual price of a barrel of petroleum demands more
dedication to planning in the industry, which means that this is
the moment to improve operationally," she said at an event in
Rio de Janeiro, where the watchdog is also based.
The price of benchmark Brent crude oil has fallen by about
half in the last year, slashing revenue across the industry. On
top of that, leaders at IBP, the group that represents oil
producers in Brazil, has also criticized government policy for
making oil exploration and production less attractive in the
country.
Chambriard also said that the weak interest in buying
Brazilian oil and natural gas exploration and production rights
at the government's 13th round of concession auction earlier
this month was unexpected.
The auction was seen as a test for how Brazil's oil industry
would respond to recent downturns in prices, the country's
recession and an regulatory environment many industry groups
consider increasingly uncertain.
Still, only 37 of 226 blocks on offer were sold and six of
10 basins received no bids at all.
