2013年 5月 15日 星期三

Brazil's first oil auction in 5 yrs ends early with record bonuses

RIO DE JANEIRO May 14 Brazil's first oil exploration and production rights auction in five years ended one day early on Tuesday, with oil companies bidding up bonuses to a record 2.82 billion reais ($1.41 billion) to win blocks in 11 regions, the oil regulator ANP said.
