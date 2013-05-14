版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 15日 星期三 02:33 BJT

Brazil oil auction sets new record for upfront bonuses

RIO DE JANEIRO May 14 Brazil's oil regulator, ANP, said that bidders in its oil auction on Tuesday broke the 2007 record for upfront bonuses, with companies pledging 2.425 billion reais ($1.21 billion) for exploration and production rights of oil blocks so far.

Brazil's Petrobras, France's Total and Norway's Statoil together agreed to pay 130 million reais ($65 million) for the rights to the ES-M-669 block off the coast of Brazil's state of Espirito Santo, 24 times the minimum bidding price.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐