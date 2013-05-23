Brazil to hold subsalt oil auction in October -energy minister

BRIEF-Blackrock Real Assets closes Trafford Housing Trust debt investment
BRASILIA May 23 Brazil has decided to hold an auction for the rights to explore for oil in the promising offshore subsalt region in October, a month earlier than expected, Mine and Energy Minister Edison Lobao said on Thursday.
An auction for natural gas, both shale and conventional, will be held in November, Lobao said. Brazil's ANP oil agency will discuss details of the auctions with reporters later today.
FRANKFURT, Jan 23 Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, has attracted interest from private equity groups including KKR and CVC for a 20 percent stake in its core business, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Says its Singapore unit plans to set up subsidiary in the U.S.