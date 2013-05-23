版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 23日 星期四 22:25 BJT

Brazil to hold subsalt oil auction in October -energy minister

BRASILIA May 23 Brazil has decided to hold an auction for the rights to explore for oil in the promising offshore subsalt region in October, a month earlier than expected, Mine and Energy Minister Edison Lobao said on Thursday.

An auction for natural gas, both shale and conventional, will be held in November, Lobao said. Brazil's ANP oil agency will discuss details of the auctions with reporters later today.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐