Brazil Energy Minister confident Libra oil auction will succeed

EU mergers and takeovers (April 11)
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 20 Energy Minister Edison Lobão on Friday said Brazil's government is convinced that next month's auction of rights to the Libra offshore oil area will be a success, despite lackluster interest from some of the world's biggest oil companies.
Earlier this week, Brazil's national oil regulator, the ANP, said only 11 companies had agreed to pay the 2.05 million real ($927,601) registration fee. The government had expected more than forty companies to take part.
Companies including Exxon Mobil Corp, BP Plc, BG Group Plc, Chevron Corp and other investor-owned oil companies chose to stay away, while Asian state-owned companies, such as India's Oil & National Gas Corp Ltd, Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional, or Petronas , and China's CNOOC Ltd, registered.
BRUSSELS, April 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* IBM and Hejia launch blockchain-based supply chain financial services platform for pharmaceutical procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 11 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Tuesday as ballooning geopolitical concerns drove investors away from high-yielding assets. The White House said on Monday that President Donald Trump was open to authorizing additional strikes on Syria, while North Korea warned of a nuclear attack on the United States if provoked. Traders reacted by scurrying for safe havens, such as the U.S. dollar and gold, weighing on prices of em