Brazil's ANP plans oil rights auction for late April, early May

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 30 Brazil will hold its 13th oil-rights auction sometime between late April and mid-May, the first sale of petroleum and natural gas concession rights in more than a year, Magda Chambriard, head of Brazil's oil regulator ANP, said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.