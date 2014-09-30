Brazil's ANP plans oil rights auction for late April, early May

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 30 Brazil will hold its 13th oil-rights auction sometime between late April and mid-May, the first sale of petroleum and natural gas concession rights in more than a year, Magda Chambriard, head of Brazil's oil regulator ANP, said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)