UPDATE 2-Brazil says to hold oil rights sales in 2013

* Eleventh-round exploration rights auction expected in May
* First "subsalt" production share auction set for Nov 2013
* Brazil could earn $1 bln in payments at May auction -Da
Luca
* Congress to pass royalty law by year end, Lobao says
By Leonardo Goy and Jeb Blount
BRASILIA, Sept 18 Brazil plans to hold in 2013
its first oil exploration rights auction in five years, Brazil's
energy minister Edison Lobao said on Tuesday, a sale that many
petroleum companies consider essential to their continued health
and survival in the country.
The so-called 11th Round oil concession auction will take
place in May and will limit the sale of rights to 174 blocks --
87 onshore and 87 offshore, Lobao told reporters.
He added, however, that the new round would depend on
Congress' passage of a new law defining how future oil royalties
will be used. Lobao expects the bill to pass by year end.
A second auction is planned for offshore oil rights in
Brazil's most promising subsalt region for November 2013, Lobao
said. This round would be the first under a new production
sharing law.
The end of auctions in the wake of the 2007 discovery of
giant offshore oil resources in the subsalt near Rio de Janeiro
forced companies such as Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell
, Devon Energy Corp to scale back exploration
activities.
Smaller companies "faced death", Alessandro Novais,
president of Brazil's Independent Producers Association said on
Tuesday.
Eloi Fernandez y Fernandez, president of Brazil's National
Oil Industry Organization, said today at the Rio Oil & Gas
conference in Rio de Janeiro that the development of Brazil's
oil service and equipment industry depends on new auction rounds
and the availability of new areas.
"The government is finally listening to our concerns," he
said.
ROYALTY AGREEMENT NEEDED
Congress could still hold up the auctions. Failure to agree
on royalties has held up new auctions for nearly two years.
"Great, they've said their going to have an auction. All
they need to do is solve the most difficult part first, the
political part, the royalties," said Cleveland Jones, a
geologist with the National Petroleum Institute at the State
University of Rio de Janeiro.
A royalty agreement, though, may be close. Julio Bueno,
economic development secretary for Rio de Janeiro state, said on
Monday at Rio Oil & Gas, Latin Americas largest oil fair, that a
deal had been worked out among political leaders to resolve the
fight over royalties.
Shell Brasil President Andre Araujo said his company plans
to participate in the May auction.
"I think we should look at this positively," said Joao
Carlos de Luca, president of the IBP, Brazil's petroleum
industry association and president of oil company Barra Energia.
"The government has committed to a date and I think they will
find it hard not to deliver on that."
The planned May auction will be held under Brazil's
15-year-oil concession rules. De Luca estimated that groups
bidding for the blocks would generate $1 billion in up-front
revenue for the government.
The areas to be offered are likely in the so-called
"Equatorial Margin" that runs along Brazil's northeast coast
near the mouth of the Amazon River that has geological
characteristics similar to Nigeria's offshore oil region.
Millions of years ago Brazil and Nigeria were attached
before continental drift pulled them apart.
NOVEMBER AUCTION TO BE DIFFERENT
As part of the changes made to boost government control of
resources after the 2007 subsalt discoveries, state-led oil
company Petrobras will have a minimum 30 percent of all rights
sold. Petrobras and its partners will have to give a portion of
all output from the subsalt to the government.
For the purposes of the new law, the subsalt area is a New
York sized zone near Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo that covers an
area that already produces about 80 percent of Brazil's nearly
2.5 million barrels a day of oil and natural gas.
This area contains about 100 billion barrels of recoverable
oil according to the National Oil Institute, enough to provide
all current U.S. oil needs for about 14 years.