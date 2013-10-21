UPDATE 2-Petrobras-led group wins Brazil oil auction with minimum bid

By Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 21 Brazilian state-run
energy company Petrobras teamed up with European oil majors and
Chinese rivals on Monday to buy the country's biggest-ever oil
field with a lone bid at the minimum price, a disappointing
outcome for a sale that was supposed to launch Brazil as a
petroleum power.
The auction, which proceeded as hundreds of protestors
criticized the sale to private companies of the country's
natural resources, was notable because it sparked only a
fraction of the appetite that was originally expected.
Rather than attract multiple bidders and the many global
energy players who had long expressed interest in fast-growing
Brazilian discoveries, the auction for the giant offshore Libra
oil area drew just one tepid bid from a consortium offering the
minimum price allowed.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally
known, took 40 percent of the field in the auction, more than
the minimum 30 percent that it was guaranteed by law. France's
Total SA and Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell Plc
will each have 20 percent of the partnership, while
China National Petroleum Corp and China's CNOOC
took 10 percent a piece.
Highlighting the lackluster interest by most major oil
companies in the auction, the companies agreed to give the
government the minimum legal amount of so-called "profit oil"
from the fields - or oil produced after initial investment costs
are paid. Under the terms of a new production-sharing contract,
that minimum was set at 41.65 percent of profit oil.
Though hailed by the government as the start of development
for its largest-ever oil discovery, the sole bid reaffirmed the
fact that most multinational oil companies were turned off by
the auction.
Despite the huge potential of the offshore region, many
foreign oil producers and other potential investors shied away
because they believed the rules for the new concessions offered
little upside for profit and too big a role for the government
and Petrobras.
"An auction supposes a contest," said Carlos Sampaio, an
opposition legislator in the lower house of Brazil's Congress.
"Without that, the government failed."
Magda Chambriard, the head of Brazil's national oil
regulator, suggested that many companies had stayed away because
they were daunted by the sheer size of Libra, estimated to hold
as much as 12 billion barrels of recoverable oil.
"Even though there was limited interest, the quality of the
(winning) group speaks for itself and leaves me wanting for
nothing better," Chambriard said at a news conference, adding
that the next auction for Brazil's big subsalt region was not
expected for at least another two years.
Shares of Petrobras, a company whose investors have grown
increasingly frustrated by cost overruns and production delays,
surged after details of the bid emerged and dispelled fears that
the company would overpay. Its preferred shares rose more than 5
percent just as the winning the bid was announced.
PROTESTERS CLASH WITH POLICE
Monday's sale, the target of nationalist sentiment ever
since Brazil found the oil, proceeded as hundreds of
demonstrators outside the beachfront hotel that hosted the
auction squared off against more than a thousand federal troops
and other security personnel dressed in riot gear.
Some of the protesters, who flipped a local television
crew's vehicle and used fence segments from a nearby
construction site as shields, clashed with the police, who fired
tear gas and pushed back with shields and batons of their own.
Helicopters buzzed overhead and navy boats patrolled offshore.
But the rules governing the sale, giving Petrobras at least
a 30 percent stake in every concession and the lead role in all
production and exploration, were considered so unattractive by
most foreign investors that only 11 companies signed up for the
auction, a quarter of what the government had expected.
Even then, some of those who signed up did not participate.
Some observers were surprised that Shell and Total took
part, as many had expected bidders to consist mostly of
Petrobras and other state companies, mostly from China.
"The entry of Total and Shell is a very good thing because
it shows that non-state international companies are interested
in this project," said Julio Bueno, secretary of economic
development for the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's top oil
producing state.
Under the terms of their bid, Petrobras and its partners
offered to pay 15 billion reais ($6.88 billion) up front for the
rights. They also agreed to spend at least 610.9 million reais
on further exploration in the area.
On offer in Libra were production rights to a massive
offshore field that holds between 8 billion and 12 billion
barrels of recoverable oil, according to Brazil's oil regulator
and Dallas-based oil certification company Degolyer &
MacNaughton. Brazil estimates it will receive at least $400
billion in taxes and other revenue from Libra over 30 years.
The auction was the first under a three-year-old legal
framework that expands state control over Brazil's most prolific
oil region, the subsalt reserves off the coast of Rio that hold
billions of barrels of oil under a thick layer of salt beneath
the ocean floor. Under the new law, Petrobras must lead
development of the fields as operator.