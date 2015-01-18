Brazil mulls postponing oil rights auction to late 2015 - paper

BRASILIA Jan 18 Brazil's government is
considering postponing its next oil rights auction to the second
half of 2015 due to a corruption investigation at state-run
Petroleo Brasileiro SA and the recent plunge in oil
prices, a newspaper said on Sunday.
The 13th oil rights auction, the first sale of petroleum and
natural gas concession rights since 2013, is currently scheduled
for between late April and mid-May, according to Brazil's oil
regulator ANP.
Oil companies see a delay as "certain", according to Rio de
Janeiro-based newspaper O Globo, citing unnamed government and
industry sources. A government official was quoted as saying
there were worries about financial troubles at construction
companies cited in a corruption probe at Petrobras, as Brazil's
state-run oil company is commonly known.
The 13th auction is expected to offer areas in the country's
promising Eastern Margin offshore region, but would not include
any of the so-called "subsalt" resources.
Dozens of executives from some of Brazil's largest
construction and engineering firms have been arrested since late
last year for allegedly skimming billions of dollars off
contracts with Petrobras.
Spokespeople at ANP and Petrobras were not immediately
available to comment on the O Globo report.
