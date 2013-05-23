Brazil oil prospect Libra has up to 42 bln barrels of oil -ANP

BRIEF-Blackrock Real Assets closes Trafford Housing Trust debt investment
* Blackrock Real Assets closes Trafford Housing Trust debt investment
RIO DE JANEIRO May 23 Brazil's Libra prospect in the subsalt area that will be auctioned in the second half of October has between 26 billion and 42 billion barrels of in-place oil, Magda Chambriard, director of the ANP oil agency said on Thursday.
"This is really different; it's very big," she said of a column of oil in the prospect thought to be 326 meters deep.
Recoverable oil in the prospect could be 8 billion to 12 billion barrels, which would make it the biggest discovery in Brazil, Chambriard said.
* Blackrock Real Assets closes Trafford Housing Trust debt investment
FRANKFURT, Jan 23 Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, has attracted interest from private equity groups including KKR and CVC for a 20 percent stake in its core business, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Says its Singapore unit plans to set up subsidiary in the U.S.