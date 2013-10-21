Group led by Petrobras wins rights to Brazil's Libra oil field

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 21 Brazil sold production
rights to develop the giant offshore Libra oil area to a
consortium led by Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA in an auction with a single bid on
Monday.
Petrobras, as the Brazilian company is known, took 40
percent of the field, 10 percent above the legal minimum.
France's Total SA and Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell
Plc will each have 20 percent while China National
Petroleum Corp and China's CNOOC will each
have 10 percent.
The companies will give 41.65 percent of their profit oil -
or oil produced after initial investment costs are paid - to the
Brazilian government under a new production-sharing contract.
That minimum bid established by law was also 41.65 percent.