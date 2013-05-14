Queiroz Galvão, Pacific win Pará-Maranhão, Brazil oil blocks

IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
RIO DE JANEIRO May 14 Brazilian oil company Queiroz Galvão and its partner Pacific won deepwater Brazilian oil and gas exploration blocks in a frontier region of Brazil's Pará-Maranhão Basin at an auction on Tuesday conducted by oil regulator ANP.
While the area has no existing production, many geologists believe the basin may contain petroleum structures similar to those in Nigeria and other West African oil nations.
The Pará-Maranhão basin's only discoveries came in March and June of 2011 in the BM-PAMA-3 block owned by Brazil's state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA and by China's Sinopec .
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
MOSCOW, April 14 Russian government expects that proceeds from the sale of a 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Sea Commercial Port will be at 30 billion roubles ($532.33 million), Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.