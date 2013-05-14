版本:
Petrobras, UTC win Potiguar onshore blocks in auction

RIO DE JANEIRO May 14 Oil companies Petrobras and UTC won Brazilian onshore oil and gas exploration blocks in a frontier region of Brazil's Potiguar Basin at an auction on Tuesday conducted by oil regulator ANP.
