版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 16日 星期二 01:43 BJT

Brazil may sell subsalt production-share oil rights every 2 yrs

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 15 Brazil should auction production-sharing contracts for oil-exploration rights in its subsalt region near Rio de Janeiro every two years, the head of the country's oil regulator told reporters in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

The regulator's chief, Magda Chambriard, also said that a planned sale of oil exploration rights in mature areas to small and medium-sized oil companies will likely happen in 2014.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐