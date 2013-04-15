版本:
Chevron Brazil field restart seen at 20,000 bbl/day -regulator

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 15 Brazil's oil regulator said on Monday that it expects Chevron Corp, the No. 2 U.S. oil company, to restart output from its offshore Frade field northeast of Rio de Janeiro at about 20,000 barrels a day.

The field was shut in March 2012 after a November 2011 oil spill.
