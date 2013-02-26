版本:
Petrobras discovers good quality oil in Santos basin

BRASILIA Feb 25 Brazil's state-led oil giant Petrobras announced on Monday that it has found good quality sub-salt crude in the Santos basin while drilling well 1-SPS-98 (1-BRSA-1063-SPS), known as Sagitário.
