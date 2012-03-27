Brazil puts expats on notice with Chevron charges

* Charges against foreigners seen as politically driven
* Pay, lifestyle outweigh legal risks for most expats
* Immigration wave grows with oil boom
By Jeffrey Jones and Jeb Blount
CALGARY/RIO DE JANEIRO, March 27Brazilian
criminal charges against energy industry employees over an oil
spill have made foreign workers leery of new legal risks, but so
far concerns seem to be outweighed by the lure of good-paying
jobs and a famously laid-back lifestyle.
The big question among expatriates is whether last week's
charges against Chevron Corp, Transocean and
17 of their staff are political grandstanding in a country
actively seeking foreign expertise to help develop its newfound
oil riches, or a real risk of doing hard time.
"This prosecution is strange. I think people, more than
anything, were surprised they've taken it, or appear to want to
take it, to this extent. It's really politically driven from
what I can see in talking to some of my Brazilian friends," said
Tom Rothfels, a Canadian who recently returned to Toronto from a
five-month stint in Brazil working with a helicopter company
that serves the offshore oil industry.
"But Brazil has always had a bit of an anti-foreigner
current underlying much of what they do," he said.
Despite any new risks, Rothfels said he would not hesitate
to go back as, like many, he is attracted to the rich culture of
Rio de Janeiro, and an ethic that he said stresses hard work,
but "at a certain point, it's 'Let's go to the beach.'"
In the past five years, tens of thousands of workers from
around the world have flocked to the South American land of
samba, in the midst of a boom with the discovery of 50 billion
barrels of crude in a deepwater geological zone known as the
subsalt. Another 50 billion could be in the offing.
The charges stem from a 3,000-barrel leak in the Frade field
in the Campos Basin, 120 km (75 miles) off the coast of Rio de
Janeiro state, in November. Chevron and Transocean have disputed
the charges. The executives were ordered to turn in their
passports and some could face prison sentences of 31 years.
BOOM ATTRACTS THOUSANDS
The legal action comes despite government moves to speed up
approval for visas as a way to get more skilled foreign
professionals into the country.
The influx is already well under way. According to Brazil's
Ministry of Labor and Employment, 70,524 people immigrated to
the country in 2011, up 26 percent from 2010. In that time,
permits to work on ships and platforms rose 17 percent to
17,738.
A high-ranking official from Brazil's trade ministry said he
did not believe foreign investors will be scared away.
"On the contrary, because a country that has clear and
straightforward rules is a better place to invest," the official
said. "We are always talking about sustainable development and
then, when a company like Chevron is involved in an oil spill
like this, are we not going to hold them accountable?"
The U.S. oil major has spent more than $2 billion developing
Frade, Brazil's largest foreign-operated field. It owns a 52
percent stake with the rest held by Brazil's Petrobras
and a Japanese group led by Inpex and Sojitz
.
On Monday evening at Shenanigan's Irish Pub, a hangout for
expats in Ipanema, two blocks from the famous Brazilian beach,
those Reuters spoke to said they doubted the prosecutor's move
will keep foreigners away and cool the boom.
"Yes, Chevron may have made errors, but they are being
singled out. More serious problems at Petrobras go unpunished,"
said one North American well-drilling engineer with three
decades of experience, and over a decade in Brazil, who did not
want to be identified.
"Still, people will continue working here. It's a great
place despite its foolishness," he said as an NHL game between
the Winnipeg Jets and Ottawa Senators played on the pub's TV.
Said a Scandinavian oil executive: "Brazil is mixed up. Will
that deter workers? Probably not, but that is based on the
assumption that Brazil will uphold its tradition of not
punishing people, not on the fact that the charges are
ridiculous."
Certainly, legal risks have increased for foreign companies,
said Scott Hosking, chief financial officer at Karoon Gas
, a small Australian explorer that has started drilling
in the Santos Basin, which lies south of the Campos.
"While they are stopping employees from leaving the country,
it definitely does make it slightly more shaky ground for anyone
who comes and works for Karoon," he said.
"At the end of the day, we're all watching pretty closely."
WORLD'S GAZE TURNS TO BRAZIL
One foreign investor said he thought public anger over the
spill in the aftermath of BP's Macondo disaster in the
Gulf of Mexico in 2010 had forced the prosecutor to act. It
appears Brazil wants to project the image it is a developed
country with strict environmental controls, especially with the
World Cup coming to the country in 2014 and Olympic Games two
years later, said Kevin Weiss, chief executive of
California-based Byogy Renewables.
Byogy has signed a feedstock deal with a sugar cane ethanol
producer and is negotiating a fuel supply agreement with Azul,
the Brazilian airline.
"You're going to see the government come out with new
regulations to make them look good, and they're going to have to
punish Chevron to some degree to satisfy the public concern that
they're getting away with something," Weiss said from Sao Paolo.
"Other than that particular scenario, I don't see that trickling
to any other business."
James Woodward is a Canadian English teacher who has lived
in Brazil for a decade. He told Reuters through Expat Blog that
surrendering passports is normal when a big legal matter arises.
He expects no change to how Brazil views foreigners.
"Living here is not easy by any stretch of the imagination,"
said Woodward, whose wife's family hails from the oil-industry
center Macae. "Brazil is one of the most bureaucratic nations I
have ever heard of and many of the rules and regulations simply
don't make any sense whatsoever. One just has to accept the
Brazilian way of doing things and exercise lots of patience."