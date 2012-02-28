Repsol-Sinopec, Petrobras find oil in Brazil-filing

SAO PAULO Feb 28 A consortium led by a
joint venture between Spain's Repsol YPF, China
Petroleum & Chemical Corp and Norway's Statoil
found oil at an offshore well in Brazil,
state-controlled oil company Petrobras said in a securities
filing on Tuesday.
Petrobras, which is a minority partner in the venture, said
the consortium struck oil at the BM-C-33 bloc located 195
kilometers (122 miles) east of Brazil's coast. The well, which
is within an area known as Pão de Açúcar, is part of the
country's so-called subsalt reserves discovered in 2007 that lie
several miles beneath the seabed under a thick layer of salt
rock.
Repsol and Sinopec together own 35 percent of the area's
exploration rights, the same stake owned by Statoil. Petrobras
has a 30 percent stake in the consortium.