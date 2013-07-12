版本:
Brazil gov't take of Libra oil field seen 75 pct or more -ANP

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 12 The Brazilian government could take 75 percent or more of the oil produced from the massive subsalt Libra field, which is due to be auctioned to bidders later this year, the head of oil regulator ANP said on Friday.

The field would be the first to be auctioned under Brazil's new production sharing model for developing its offshore oil, in which the winning group would pledge to deliver a share of the oil produced from the field.
