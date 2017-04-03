Brazil's oil output up 14.6 pct in Feb from year ago

SAO PAULO, April 3 Brazilian petroleum regulator ANP said on Monday the country's oil output rose 14.6 percent in February from a year ago, but fell 0.4 percent from the prior month, according to a statement.

Brazil's oil production reached 2.676 million barrels per day, ANP said. Natural gas production was 106.6 million cubic meters per day in February, up 9.2 percent from the same month a year ago but down 3 percent from January. (Reporting by Ana Mano)