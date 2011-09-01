UPDATE 2-Brazil strips subsalt blocks from oil companies

* Move widely expected after big subsalt discoveries
* Blocks won by firms in interrupted 2006 oil auction
* Blocks won by Petrobras, ENI, Repsol, Norsk Hydro, ONGC
(Writes through, adds context)
By Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Reese Ewing
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, Sept 1 Brazil's
government will reclaim promising oil exploration blocks won by
companies in a bidding round five years ago but never formally
leased to the winners, the country's energy minister said.
The long-expected decision to cancel the winning bids comes
after the government put off final signing and approval of the
concessions for years even after it overturned legal challenges
to the 2006 auction where the rights were sold.
It also underlines the government's increasing grip over
vast new oil reserves being discovered offshore of Rio de
Janeiro and Sao Paulo states.
Before the auction was halted, oil companies such as
Brazil's state-controlled Petrobras (PETR4.SA), Italy's ENI
(ENI.MI), Spain's Repsol (REP.MC), India's ONGC (ONGC.NS), and
Norway's Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL) had won 10 exploration blocks
with the highest bids.
The winning bids were made only months before Petrobras's
2007 announcement of the offshore Tupi prospect, then the
largest oil discovery in the Americas in two decades. The Tupi
showed that the blocks from the eighth-round auction the year
before might hold far more oil than many expected before their
sale.
The blocks are located in a region now know as the subsalt,
which is believed to hold more than upward of 50 billion
barrels of oil, enough to provide all needs in the U.S., the
world's largest oil consumer for 7 years or more.
While still undrilled, the concessions sold in 2006 are
likely worth billions of dollars and may have fetched far more
at auction if the government and bidders had know about Tupi.
The government's decision to take back the blocks did not
violate any contract because leases for the areas were never
fully ratified and signed, meaning no contract existed, Energy
Minister Edison Lobao told reporters late on Wednesday
"Brazil rigorously honors its contracts, but there was no
contract of any kind signed in relation to the eighth round,
which the National Energy Policy Council decided not to carry
on further," Lobao said.
The blocks to be returned to the government are located in
the prolific offshore Santos Basin, home to some of Brazil's
biggest oil discoveries to date including Tupi, which has been
renamed Lula, and Cernambi. Those two fields alone hold an
estimated 8.3 billion barrels of oil and natural gas
equivalent.
Analysts said Brazil's decision not to grant concessions
for the blocks was expected and was unlikely have an impact on
the investment risk of entering Brazil's oil industry.
"The blocks had been in limbo for some time. It's not
surprising given the government's moves to take greater control
of the reserves on the back of the subsalt discoveries," said
oil and gas analyst Ruaraidh Montgomery at Wood Mackenzie.
"The situation has become more politicized."
Legal injunctions are common before Brazilian oil
concession rounds. They often get lifted, sometimes minutes
before the auction.
But the court injunction that halted the eighth bidding
round did so between the time winners were declared and the
moment the winners were to sign concession contracts.
The government eventually overturned the injunction but
never completed the auction of the remaining eighth-round
blocks or moved on to sign the contracts for blocks that were
sold.
ENI in that round bid more than 300 million reais ($187
million at current exchange rates) to win sole rights to
explore and produce in the Santos Basin's BM-S-857 block, a
record amount at a time when the potential of the deepwater
blocks was less clear.
In late 2007, Petrobras announced the first of a series of
massive deepwater discoveries in the subsalt region, a deep
water area the size of New York-state that covers most of the
Santos and Campos basins near Rio de Janeiro.
Soon after, the government halted all new auctions of
deepwater fields. In 2010, Congress approved a law ending the
existing concession model and creating a production sharing
model for new oil projects in the subsalt region.
New auctions cannot begin until lawmakers reach an
agreement on how royalties from that oil production will be
distributed among Brazilian states.
($1.00=1.6053)
(Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Sao Paulo; Editing by
Brian Ellsworth and Jim Marshall)