Brazil govt proposes new oil royalties plan

By Leonardo Goy
BRASILIA, Sept 14 Brazil's government presented
a plan on Wednesday for divvying up oil royalties among states,
a crucial step in advancing its effort to tap deepwater
reserves it hopes will turn the country into a major crude
exporter.
President Dilma Rousseff hopes to resolve a dispute among
states scrapping for control of oil revenue, an impasse that
could deteriorate into an ugly legal battle that would further
stall the development of oilfields.
Government leaders hope to hold new auctions for deepwater
fields by the second half of 2012. But that will depend on a
prior agreement on royalties.
The administration's proposal would cut the amount of
royalty revenue received by the federal government to 20
percent of the total by 2020 from 30 percent, while the
non-producer states' cut would jump more than ten-fold to 23
percent in the same period.
In a sign of tough negotiations ahead, Henrique Eduardo
Alves, leader of the government-allied PMBD party in the lower
house Chamber of Deputies, immediately said the proposal would
not meet the demands of non-producer states.
Oil producer states such as Rio de Janeiro, where most of
Brazil's oil is produced, say they should continue receiving
the lion's share of royalties and taxes from the sector.
Non-producer states -- which include the poorest in the
country -- insist they be given a greater share of the proceeds
from the future output of the offshore region known as the
subsalt. The region is believed to hold more than 50 billion
barrels of oil.
Brazil hopes to become one of the world's largest suppliers
of crude oil outside the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries by developing the subsalt.
Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the
reserves a "gift from God", and many Brazilians believe oil
will be crucial to helping ease poverty and spur economic
development.
The issue is a top legislative priority for Rousseff
following the 2010 approval of new regulations meant to
increase state control over recently discovered reserves and
boost state income from those operations.
Lula vetoed a provision of the law that would have
distributed royalties equally among all states. Congress is
slated next month to vote on overriding that veto, possibly
unleashing a protracted legal battle.
Some of the proposed solutions to the impasse have included
increasing taxes on existing fields so as to have more income
to distribute. State oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA), by far
Brazil's largest oil producer, has vowed to challenge any such
measure in the courts.
The new framework approved last year created a
production-sharing system for future subsalt projects in which
companies share part of the oil they produce with the
government. Oilfields currently being developed operate under a
concession system.
