Brazil govt proposes new oil royalties plan

* Brazil deepwater auctions held up by royalty dispute

* Govt plan eyes consensus among states

* Approval seen slow as states wrangle over revenue

By Leonardo Goy

BRASILIA, Sept 14 Brazil's government presented a plan on Wednesday for divvying up oil royalties among states, a crucial step in advancing its effort to tap deepwater reserves it hopes will turn the country into a major crude exporter.

President Dilma Rousseff hopes to resolve a dispute among states scrapping for control of oil revenue, an impasse that could deteriorate into an ugly legal battle that would further stall the development of oilfields.

Government leaders hope to hold new auctions for deepwater fields by the second half of 2012. But that will depend on a prior agreement on royalties.

The administration's proposal would cut the amount of royalty revenue received by the federal government to 20 percent of the total by 2020 from 30 percent, while the non-producer states' cut would jump more than ten-fold to 23 percent in the same period.

In a sign of tough negotiations ahead, Henrique Eduardo Alves, leader of the government-allied PMBD party in the lower house Chamber of Deputies, immediately said the proposal would not meet the demands of non-producer states.

Oil producer states such as Rio de Janeiro, where most of Brazil's oil is produced, say they should continue receiving the lion's share of royalties and taxes from the sector.

Non-producer states -- which include the poorest in the country -- insist they be given a greater share of the proceeds from the future output of the offshore region known as the subsalt. The region is believed to hold more than 50 billion barrels of oil.

Brazil hopes to become one of the world's largest suppliers of crude oil outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries by developing the subsalt.

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the reserves a "gift from God", and many Brazilians believe oil will be crucial to helping ease poverty and spur economic development.

The issue is a top legislative priority for Rousseff following the 2010 approval of new regulations meant to increase state control over recently discovered reserves and boost state income from those operations.

Lula vetoed a provision of the law that would have distributed royalties equally among all states. Congress is slated next month to vote on overriding that veto, possibly unleashing a protracted legal battle.

Some of the proposed solutions to the impasse have included increasing taxes on existing fields so as to have more income to distribute. State oil giant Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ), by far Brazil's largest oil producer, has vowed to challenge any such measure in the courts.

The new framework approved last year created a production-sharing system for future subsalt projects in which companies share part of the oil they produce with the government. Oilfields currently being developed operate under a concession system. (Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Raymond Colitt and Dale Hudson)