版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 27日 星期二 00:49 BJT

Brazil may delay Libra subsalt auction by a week -ANP

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 26 The auction of Brazil's massive offshore Libra subsalt field could be delayed by a week, head of the oil and gas regulator ANP, Magda Chambriard, said on Monday without giving details on why it may be delayed.

The field, currently due to go on the block on Oct. 21, is estimated to hold 12 billion barrels of recoverable oil.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐