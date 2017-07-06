FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
Brazil says oil production at Libra to be delayed
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月6日 / 晚上11点09分 / 1 天前

Brazil says oil production at Libra to be delayed

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 (Reuters) - Oil production from the first rig to operate in Brazil's Libra area will not start in July as previously planned due to problems installing equipment, Ibsen Flores Lima, president of state-controlled Pré-Sal Petróleo SA, said on Thursday on the sidelines of a conference.

Libra is one of the largest oil reserves in Brazil, with recoverable volumes estimated by oil regulator ANP at between 8 and 12 billion barrels.

Brazil's oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA is the operator in a consortium that includes Royal Dutch Shell Plc , Total SA and the Chinese companies CNPC e CNOOC. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)

