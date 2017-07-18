FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil approves long-term tests at Petrobras Libra platform
Brazil approves long-term tests at Petrobras Libra platform

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's environmental agency Ibama has issued an operating license for long-term tests at the Pioneiro de Libra floating platform operated by Petroleo Brasileiro SA, according to a statement on the agency's website on Tuesday.

The license was issued on condition that the operators of the platform in the Libra field, located on the Santos basin, monitor marine life and develop a plan to control pollution in the area. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chris Reese)

