版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 8日 星期四 03:49 BJT

Brazil's president undecided on oil royalty bill - Mantega

BRASILIA Nov 7 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has not decided whether to sign or veto a controversial oil and gas royalty bill that was passed by the lower house of Congress on Tuesday, Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.

The bill, already passed by the Senate, raises royalties on future offshore oil development in the country's most promising "subsalt" region and redistributes royalties on existing exploration and production contracts.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐